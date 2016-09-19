Home   >   Community   >   SD58 receives $2,000 worth of school supplies

SD58 receives $2,000 worth of school supplies

By on September 19, 2016
School District 58 has received $2,000 worth of school supplies that will go to Merritt's elementary schools.
School District 58 has received $2,000 worth of school supplies that will go to Merritt's elementary schools.

 

Pencil crayons, glue sticks and calculators were amongst the mound of school supplies dropped off at the School District 58 office in Merritt this morning.

The United Way has donated approximately $2,000 worth of products from Staples to SD58, which plans to distribute them to Merritt Elementary schools in need.

SD58 secretary treasurer Kevin Black told the Herald he was contacted by the United Way about the opportunity to receive the supplies through their partnership with the office supply store, and he sent out an email to each school’s principal’s who let him know what they needed.

“Last year they provided the same sort of deal to the Kamloops school district [SD73], so this year we were selected,” Black said, noting he’s very appreciative of the donation.

(From left) Amy Burard with the United Way, Diamond Vale Principal Dan Duncan, SD58 Supt. Steve McNiven, SD58 Board Chair Gordon Comeau and Staples supervisor Lindsey.

(From left) Amy Burard with the United Way, Diamond Vale Principal Dan Duncan, SD58 Supt. Steve McNiven, SD58 Board Chair Gordon Comeau, Staples supervisor Lindsey, and SD58 secretary treasurer Kevin Black.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*