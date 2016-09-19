- SD58 receives $2,000 worth of school suppliesPosted 16 mins ago
SD58 receives $2,000 worth of school supplies
Pencil crayons, glue sticks and calculators were amongst the mound of school supplies dropped off at the School District 58 office in Merritt this morning.
The United Way has donated approximately $2,000 worth of products from Staples to SD58, which plans to distribute them to Merritt Elementary schools in need.
SD58 secretary treasurer Kevin Black told the Herald he was contacted by the United Way about the opportunity to receive the supplies through their partnership with the office supply store, and he sent out an email to each school’s principal’s who let him know what they needed.
“Last year they provided the same sort of deal to the Kamloops school district [SD73], so this year we were selected,” Black said, noting he’s very appreciative of the donation.