Search continues for missing Cache Creek fire chief

By: Adam Williams (Kamloops This Week)

The search for missing Cache Creek Fire Chief Clayton Cassidy continued Monday morning, more than 72 hours after his disappearance early Friday morning.

Cassidy, who was last seen at 3 a.m. on Friday, is believed to have been swept away by a fast-moving Cache Creek, near the centre of the village.

The 30-year veteran of the volunteer fire department is believed to have been in the area checking rising water levels.

On Sunday afternoon, Ashcroft RCMP said the search would continue as a recovery effort, the chief presumed dead.

“The Ashcroft RCMP continues to co-ordinate the search for missing Cache Creek resident Clayton Cassidy, with numerous search and rescue team resources in place,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said in a release Sunday night. “Extensive search efforts have taken place over the weekend, which failed to yield any signs of Mr. Cassidy.”

Volunteers, including Kamloops Search and Rescue, have been in the area since Friday. A helicopter, swift water rescue and drone teams, a canine unit and ground searchers have covered extensive swaths surrounding the village of more than 1,000 people 85 kilometres west of Kamloops.

“I think the cool evening will continue to moderate the water flows in Cache Creek and, hopefully, the water will begin to clear up so that we can see into the river,” said Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta, who described the water as looking like chocolate soup.

“We had teams of people out yesterday, right from where Cache Creek enters the Bonaparte River, right down to where the Bonaparte enters the Thompson River. They’ve been scouring both banks — at this point, no luck. Everyone is working hard because we know that if the shoe was on the other foot, Clayton would be out searching for us.”

A number of family members took to social media to thank volunteers throughout the weekend as search efforts continued.

“Wanted to say a huge thank you from the Cassidy family to everyone that came out today,” Derek Cassidy, Clayton’s son, said on Saturday morning. “Thanks everyone for looking out for each other today. Our dad would want us to be safe out there.”

Ranta said the outpouring of support for the village has been tremendous. Crews will continue the search Monday in hopes of reuniting Clayton with his family.

“Everybody just wants to work together to achieve closure for the family,” Ranta said.

The mayor has been in close contact with Clayton’s wife, his three sons and his seven brothers and sisters.

“The uncertainty of not knowing what happened to Clayton, or where he is, is what’s motivating everybody in the community to get out and volunteer and help to try and find him,” Ranta said.

Cassidy is white, stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 177 pounds. The 59-year-old has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue overalls.