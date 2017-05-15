Search for missing Cache Creek fire chief suspended

By: Cam Fortems (Kamloops This Week)

RCMP and search and rescue crews have suspended the search for the missing Cache Creek fire chief who is suspected to have slipped into a flooded creek.

Clayton Cassidy, wearing Cache Creek Fire Department blue coveralls with a yellow flashlight attached and yellow and black firefighter boots, went missing in the early hours of Friday, May 5, while checking water levels around the village. It is believed he was checking a culvert near Brookside Campground, east of the village, and was swept away in Cache Creek.

Ashcroft RCMP and other agencies made the decision to suspend the search on Sunday. Dozens of searchers from a number of search and rescue teams along with other volunteers spent days searching the creeks’ banks, continuing to the Thompson River.

“The Ashcroft RCMP is ever grateful for the assistance and support received from all,” Ashcroft RCMP Sgt. Kathleen Thain stated in a release. “The community as a whole continues to support Clayton Cassidy’s family as well as one another. Waterways included in the search area are Cache Creek, Bonaparte River and the Thompson River down into the Fraser River to the mouth.”

Emergency personnel said Creek Creek remains high and fast-moving.

“Daily monitoring of the water conditions will continue to be made in order to reassess when further searches can be conducted.

“Once water levels recede in the area, searchers may have better chances at locating Clayton Cassidy and making a recovery,” Thain said.

In 2016, the 59-year-old Cassidy was awarded the province’s Medal of Good Citizenship for his work during flooding in Cache Creek in May 2015.

The medal recognizes individuals who, through exceptional long-term service, have made outstanding contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward.

Cassidy is a 30-year veteran of Cache Creek’s fire department, with a decade spent as chief.

Water levels started rising in the village on May 4, the evening before Cassidy went missing, when snowmelt and heavy rains led to the Cache Creek swelling beyond its banks. Culverts were blocked by debris and the village lost a number of bridges.