Search for predatory bear ended

The Conservation Officer Service have called off their search for a predatory bear that attacked a jogger near the Norgaard lookout last week.

No new reports of a black bear in the area were received in the week since the attack occurred, Conservation Office inspector Tobe Sprado told the Herald on Wednesday (May 31).

Last Thursday (May 25), a jogger who had hiked up to the flagpole at the lookout was proceeding back down another trail along the hillside when a brown-coloured black bear began pursuing him, said Sprado.

He said the bear chased the man for about 500 metres.

“While he was confronting the bear he fell down,” Sprado said. “The bear made contact with him and swiped at him with his paws, [but] he was able to get up and beat the bear off with sticks and rocks,” he said adding that the bear left the man alone after that.

The attack was possibly predatory in nature, and occurred at about 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

“This bear was deliberately following and trying to make contact with [the jogger] for over a 15 minute period,” said Sprado.

After the attack, the man went to the hospital where he was treated for some minor scratches, and reported the attack to the Conservation Office, leading to the deployment of a predator attack response team.

The team searched for two days, but found no signs of the bear, leaving traps and warning signs in place on the weekend.

The traps were removed on Sunday and a warning sign was left in place, but it will most likely be removed by the weekend, Sprado told the Herald.

He said bears will leave signs of feeding and scat if they’re residing in the area, which wasn’t the case in this instance.

“More or less it could have been just an incidental incident. We don’t have a bear that seems to be habituated to that particular area,” said Sprado.

Sprado said people should anticipate coming in contact with wildlife when they go hiking and advised carrying bear spray in case they come in contact with predators.

To report a bear sighting contact the Conservation Service at 1-877-952-7277.