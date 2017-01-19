Seaton Sonics sweep MSS basketball tournament

They came; they conquered.

The W.L. Seaton Secondary School Sonics from Vernon went a combined 6-1 in their games on Friday and Saturday to take both the boys’ and girls’ titles at the Merritt Secondary School senior invitational basketball tournament. A total of seven teams took part in the event.

On the boys’ side of the schedule, the host Panthers gave the Sonics a good run for their money — finishing with the same 3-1 record, but losing out on point differential in the games played against each other.

In their first match-up on Friday afternoon, the Panthers got 21 points each from Sam McNiven and Evan Sahota in a 66-58 comeback win over the Sonics, who led 10-8 after one quarter and 22-16 at the half. Sebastian Drexel chipped in with nine points for the victorious MSS squad.

“It was a great weekend for us in terms of development,” said MSS boys’ head coach Ryan Ferguson. “It all started with a school-wide pep rally that really helped to bring some energy into our gym.”

After both Seaton and Merritt posted a pair of easy wins over the third boys’ team in the tournament, the Boundary Secondary Roadrunners from Midway, it came down to the final game of the tournament on Saturday evening to decide a winner.

The Sonics came out guns a-blazin’ in the opening quarter (34-18) and never looked back. The Panthers closed to within 11 at the halfway mark, but Seaton surged again the late stages to win going away, 85-68.

Sahota was Merritt’s high scorer in the final game with 22 points, followed by McNiven with 15, Drexel with nine and Mack Stead with seven.

Scores in the MSS boys’ games against Boundary Secondary were 51-23 and 70-44 in favour of the home side. Drexel was red-hot in the two contests, draining a total of 39 points, including 27 from three-point range. McNiven had a combined 27 points, while Sahota and Stead put up 17 points apiece playing in only one of the two contests.

Honorable mentions go out to post players Caleb Hartwig, Oliver Hardy and Tom Girard for their strong play down low at both ends of the floor.

Ferguson noted the breakout performances of Stead (17 points, three assists, four rebounds, three steals), and Hardy (15 rebounds).

“Sam had a big weekend for us, too, averaging 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists over four games,” said the coach.

“Our improved play put us in a position to go for a weekend sweep and keep the [winner’s] trophy at home,” said Ferguson. “Unfortunately, our lack of eperience playing senior ball led to some undisciplined play in a very competitive game on Saturday night.

“This was always going to be a growth year for us. At this point in the season, we’re very close to where we want to be. The future of senior boys’ basketball in Merritt continues to show promise.”

On the girls’ side of the draw, the Sonics went a perfect 3-0 to take the title in Merritt, while the Panthers finished at 1-2 to place third out of four teams.

Both MSS losses were close ones. In the tournament opener on Friday, Merritt couldn’t quite hang onto a two-point half-time lead, falling to the Sonics 52-49. Point guard Mesha Naiker, a call-up from the junior ranks, led all scorers with 27 points, followed by Casidy Sheena with nine and Ashton Stephans with six.

Three Merritt players hit double figures in the Panthers’ second outing ­— a 72-21 drubbing of Boundary Secondary on Saturday morning. Naiker once again paced the MSS attack with 17 points, followed by Amber Lorette with 14 and Takarah Kubo with 10. Keisha Henry and Emmanuelle Dugas contributed six points apiece.

The best game of the tournament was the girls’ last one, between district rivals Merritt and Princeton, which needed overtime in order to decide a winner.

“The girls had a fantastic weekend of basketball. They played exciting ball, and came away from each game learning and progressing,” said MSS head coach Matt Kuroyama. “Both losses came essentially one-possession games.”

The Panthers and Rebels were tied at 19-19 after one quarter, but the host side outscored the visitors 23-11 in the second period to lead 42-30 at the half.

The difference was still 11 in Merritt’s favour going into the final quarter, but the Rebels weren’t about to roll over and concede anything. They outscored the Panthers 15-4 down the stretch to knot the game at 64-64 at the end of regulation.

Both teams managed to fill the basket during the five minutes of circus time, but it was Princeton who prevailed, 73-69. Naiker had a tournament-high 36 points (including four three-pointers). Kubo chipped in with eight, and Lorette with seven.

“Keisha, Amber, Takarah and Emmanuelle all had tremendous weekends; the other girls played their hearts out, too.

“Despite missing four key contributors, we kept pace in our final game, and had a chance to win it.

“Our game MVPs were Henry, Lorette and Kerrigan Selman.”

Both coaches issued a special thank-you to all the volunteers who helped make the tournament happen, and the many fans who came out to watch the weekend games.