Second bear sighting near a school in one week

A bear spotted near the Collettville Elementary School has the Conservation Officer Service is once again reminding residents to keep their property clear of potential food sources.

Yesterday, a black bear was spotted near the school leading to administration keeping students inside and barred from walking home.

Conservation officer Paul Pike said that the RCMP attended the scene and patrolled the area, finding the bear in a tree eating fruit.

“there was no immediate threat to public safety,” Pike said.

A conservation officer was unable to attend the scene, but called the school and instructed the principal to keep people away from the yard where the bear was located.

Pike said a conservation officer followed up on the call by attending the scene at about 7 p.m. and the bear was nowhere to be found.

“We stress that people manage any type of attractant, because as the bears come in to town —if they don’t get into any non-natural foods — they’re going to move on,” Pike said.

This bear sighting is the second one in the past week to occur near a school. Back on Sept. 26, a sow and two cubs were found in a tree on a property near Merritt Secondary School.