A second Kanigan making his mark

Merritt’s Wade Kanigan, 11, enjoyed another successful cross-country ski season competing for the Overlander Ski Club — based at Stake Lake midway between Merritt and Kamloops.

Kanigan, a Grade 5 student at Bench Elementary School, finished third overall in the 2006 boys’ 2.5-kilometre skate-ski event at the Teck B.C. Nordic Ski Championships on the Feb. 17 to 19 weekend. His average speed during the race, held on his home course, was 16.6 kilometres per hour.

One week later, at the Teck B.C. Midget Championships at the Telemark Ski Club in Kelowna, Kanigan placed fourth in both the 2006 boys’ 300-metre sprint (58.45 seconds) and the two-kilometre classic ski event (eight minutes, 3.9 seconds).

Kanigan was also awarded a coveted Classic Technique Plaque. Only five of the plaques were given out in a field of 225 competitors.

It was only the second time that a member of the Overlander Ski Club at Stake Lake has won the award. The other recipient was Wade’s brother, Drew, in 2013.