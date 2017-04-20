- Seeger chosen playoff MVPPosted 1 hour ago
Seeger chosen playoff MVP
The Merritt Centennials announced last week that 21-year-old forward Stephan Seeger has been selected the team’s playoff Most Valuable Player for 2016-17.
In 11 post-season games, the Mississauga, Ont. native racked up 10 points (five goals, five assists) in the Cents’ series against the West Kelowna Warriors and the Penticton Vees.
His accomplishments included a triple-overtime winner in game two versus the Warriors, and another overtime winner in game four against West Kelowna.
“I remember getting a call from a friend a few years ago about Stephan,” said Merritt head coach and GM Joe Martin. “He was describing him as a player, and when I asked about [Stephan’s] character, he said, ‘Joe, I wouldn’t be calling you unless I believed in this guy.’ I’m forever thankful for that phone call.”
Seegar first joined the Cents late in the 2014-15 season, and posted 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 20 games. He added three assists in four playoff games that year.
After spending last season with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario major junior hockey league, Seeger rejoined the Centennials last fall. In 46 regular-season games with Merritt, he recorded nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points, fifth-best on the team.