Seniors knit nearly a hundred toques for those in need

By on November 2, 2017
A garbage bag of donated wool turned into nearly 100 hats for the needy in the Nicola Valley, thanks to some industrious knitters at the Florentine retirement community. (Cole Wagner/Herald).

A team of seniors have turned a pastime into a good deed for the community’s most vulnerable citizens — donating nearly 100 hand-knit toques to the Nicola Valley Food Bank, with the hopes that those in need have something nice to keep their heads warm this winter.

After a garbage bag full of wool was donated to the Florentine retirement community at the start of the year, volunteer and craft-master Almerina Rizzardo worked with a group of seniors living in the building to knit the toques.

On Thursday, boxes and boxes of the toques — representing 10 months of work from the seniors — were picked up by Lorraine Brown, a volunteer with the Nicola Valley Food Bank.

The knitting team, which included Florentine residents Barb Grimshire, Lorraine James, Dorothy Frells, and Olga Englot, designed toques to fit men, women, kids and babies respectively. Rizzardo helped come up with the design, and the Florentine’s recreation director Bonnie Schrader also contributed to the handiwork.

The hats come in sizes designed specifically for men, women, children and babies. (Cole Wagner/Herald).

The toques are just one of many projects undertaken by seniors at the Florentine, explained Rizzardo. A gift shop, located in the lobby of the Florentine building, is filled with crafts and wood working projects created by those living in the retirement community.

Almerina Rizzardo presents Lorraine Brown (a volunteer with the Nicola Valley Food Bank) with a few of the hats knitted by seniors at the Florentine retirement community. (Cole Wagner/Herald).

All the funds raised through the sale of items in the gift shop are re-invested into more materials, tools and projects for the retirees, said Rizzardo.

