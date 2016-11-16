Serial bank robber expected to plead guilty in Kamloops court

By: Tim Petruk (Kamloops This Week)

A man described by police as a serial bank robber linked to holdups at financial institutions across Western Canada, including one in Merritt, is slated to plead guilty in a Kamloops courtroom on Friday to charges stemming from a half-dozen robberies in B.C. and Saskatchewan.

Shaun Cornish appeared in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday and was told lawyers are still working on getting the proper paperwork from prosecutors in Saskatchewan.

The 28-year-old has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 30, 2015 for a string of robberies that took place between Dec. 1, 2014 and Jan. 28, 2015.

He was picked up by police at a hotel in Grande Prairie, Alta., two days after a bank robbery in nearby Dawson Creek across the border in B.C.

On Friday, Cornish is expected to plead guilty to charges relating to robberies in Dawson Creek, Princeton, Vernon, Aldergrove, Swift Current, Sask., and in Merritt, which occurred at the Royal Bank back on Dec. 23, 2014.

Sentencing is expected to be scheduled at a later date.

—With files from the Merritt Herald