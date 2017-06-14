- CRA scam complaints spike in MerrittPosted 8 hours ago
Server error causes City to lose receipt data
A server error is to blame for the loss of five days’ worth of data linking payments made at city hall to people’s accounts, the City of Merritt’s financial services manager explained to the Herald.
On June 1, the city experienced server issues, forcing them to restore the system using outdated backups — which resulted in the loss of some receipt data from transactions made at city hall on May 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30.
“If people paid by cheque or if they did an electronic payment online, that’s all good,” said Wayne Anderson, financial services manager for the city.
Those who paid bills by cash on any of the dates listed above are encouraged to bring a copy of their receipt to city hall, said Anderson.
Alternatively, those who have lost a receipt can sign a one-page affidavit certifying they made a payment on a specific date.