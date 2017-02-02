Sexual touching charges stayed against Merritt man

A Merritt man accused of sexually touching two girls under the age of 14 between 2010 and 2014 has agreed to stay away from them for a year after accepting a recognizance order.

Due to court-ordered publication bans, neither the man nor the two girls can be named. His name is banned to protect their identity.

The charges against the man were stayed in court, and the recognizance went into effect Jan. 23 for a period of one year.

Under the recognizance, the man faces multiple conditions, which includes not communicating with the two directly or indirectly and staying 50 metres away from any place known to be their residence, school, or workplace except while on a highway in a moving vehicle in transit somewhere.

The man must also periodically report to a probation officer and attend counselling.

The Crown had no comment regarding the decision to issue a recognizance rather than proceed to trial.