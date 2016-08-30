SFU students searching for satellite in Nicola Valley

A team of students from Simon Fraser University are calling on people in the Nicola Valley to keep an eye out for a downed weather balloon in the area.

Jordan Lui, one of the members of the SFU Satellite Design Club, launched a weather balloon along with his other club members on Aug. 23. The club tracked the movements of the balloon remotely, observing it’s last known location to be somewhere northwest of Merritt, said Lui.

The club set out to search for the balloon, but after two hikes, returned home “without payload but still with high spirits,” explained Lui.

The balloon was carrying a small satellite known as a cube satellite, or CubeSat. CubeSats are very small satellites, which are often about the size of a loaf of bread.

“The small size and lower complexity of CubeSats lowers the barrier to entry for small organizations, school teams, and small countries to get into space research,” explained Lui.

Despite not locating the satellite, Lui said the club learned lots about how to plan, deliver and integrate a high altitude balloon — tips which might help the club as they prepare their main entry in the Canadian Satellite Design Challenge.

A relatively new club, the SFU’s satellite design club was formed in January 2016, and consists of 40 undergraduate and graduate students across a number of faculties. The team is currently preparing for the Canadian Satellite Design Challenge. The winning entry in the competition having the chance to fly in space — a lofty goal, quite literally.

If you think you’ve spotted the balloon, you can send us an email at newsroom@merrittherald.com.