Shackan Indian Band moving forward following the election of their newest chief and council

by Dara Hill

Grand Chief Percy Joe is confident he’s leaving Shackan Indian Band in good hands.

Former Chief Percy Joe said he’s pleased that the position he was first elected for in 1971 has been taken over by Jordan Joe, and that he’s confident in his successor.

“Jordan has the education, the know-how, the skills and the energy to move us forward to the next step,” he said.

The new Chief Joe will be accompanied by returning council member Joan Seymour and new council member Mary Angus. Together they have been elected for a three-year term.

“I think things will definitely change, and I think a young person like Jordan and two experienced councillors are definitely looking for the change,” the former Chief said.

“I think it’s an exciting time, I hope they’re just as excited as I am” he added.

Although he’s now retired from his position as chief, Percy Joe states that he’ll still be available to the band for support.

“I’m not going anywhere, I’m definitely going to be involved,” he added

I’ve offered to stick around, and if they need advice or support or a massage I’ll be there to do that,” he added.