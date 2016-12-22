Shelter open 24/7

Merritt’s extreme weather response shelter has been given the green light and the money necessary to remain open all day through to the end of January.

Shelter co-ordinator Amery Schultz said that BC Housing has agreed to supply the funding needed to add paid daytime staff in addition to the two paid staff members who currently monitor the shelter during its regular hours.

The shelter’s operating season starts in November and ends the following March, opening between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following morning on nights when the mercury dips below zero degrees Celsius.

From December through February it is open every day between those hours regardless of temperature.

Those night shifts are also supported by volunteers, as two people must be at the shelter at all times.

“We’re going to see how it plays out between now and the end of January,” said Schultz, adding that there’s a good chance BC Housing will enable the shelter to stay open 24/7 for the rest of the operating season.

The shelter is available to anyone in need, but is primarily used as a place where homeless individuals can find a warm place to spend a cold night.

Schultz said that he’s required to report how many people stay at the shelter overnight, which so far this year is about five people per night this season.

However, these numbers don’t truly reflect how many people are actually accessing the shelter.

“We get a lot of folks that show up, hang out for five or six hour sand then leave — they don’t actually stay and sleep,” said Shultz, adding that between 10 and 15 people per night will visit the shelter, but not stay the night.

Schultz has said that on a cold day people that are absolutely homeless will find themselves loitering in businesses and getting themselves kicked out back onto the street.

Staying open 24/7 will give individuals who would normally have to leave the shelter in the morning a place to stay during the day.

Schultz said that he’s now looking for more volunteers to work daytime shifts at the shelter. Anyone interested in volunteering at the extreme weather shelter can contact Schultz at 250-280-6101.