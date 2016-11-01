Shelter opening delayed

The official opening of Merritt’s extreme weather shelter has been delayed until Nov. 7 as work continues to get the new site ready to host guests.

The shelter is ordinarily open when the mercury dips below zero degrees as of Nov. 1, but it’s new location at 2038 Nicola Avenue still needs work such as fixing the toilet and replacing some faucets.

“We’ve found ourselves behind the eight ball with getting our facility prepared,” said Housing First co-ordinator for the shelter society Amery Schultz. “With the loss of the [former] facility, and having to move and needing to do the necessary upgrades to this building, realistically, we won’t be able to open until Monday.”

If the weather turned ugly, the shelter could still theoretically be open to the public.

“We could be open today if we needed to be. However, I’m just not prepared yet,” Schultz said.

The shelter is available to anyone in need, but is primarily used as a place where homeless individuals can find a warm place to spend the night.

The temperature in Merritt this week isn’t expected to dip below zero, according to Environment Canada.

“Thankfully, we’ve had warmer weather this week, and it looks like it’s going to be holding out until Monday,” Schultz said.

The shelter was located last year at 1937 Quilchena Avenue and has been well used in the past.

The total number of overnight stays totalled 569 last season, an increase or about 40 from the year before that.

From December through February, the shelter is open everyday between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. In March, it reverts back to being open on nights forecasted to be below zero degrees.

Schultz said he would have liked to keep the shelter open seven days a week, November through March, but a federal grant he applied for that would have enabled the extended hours was denied.

He said he is still applying for other grants to support the shelter.

Schultz said he also wants to find community agencies to partner with.

“Our shelter space — if we’re not using it between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., I would love to open it up to other community groups that need a space to meet,” Schultz said.

“I don’t want the space to sit empty.”

There are about 20 volunteers committed to working at the shelter this winter, he said.

“That’s good. I can start the season with that,” Schultz said.

He said new volunteers are always welcome.

An information and training session for volunteers will be held Thursday Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. inside the new shelter located at 2038 Nicola Avenue.

For more information regarding volunteering or utilizing the shelter contact Schultz at 250-280-6101.