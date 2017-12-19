Shoplifter facing charges after being caught with multiple items

A local woman is facing charges for shoplifting from multiple stores in the Bench area of town on Sunday (Dec. 17).

The 34-year-old was apprehended that afternoon after an employee at Walmart notified police that the woman was spotted carrying out items she didn’t pay for.

“She was reported from Walmart leaving on a bicycle with several items they believed were stolen,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

Police located the woman near River Ranch Road and found items stolen from Walmart, Canadian Tire, Mark’s Work Warehouse and the Source in her possession.

The woman, who has not yet been named because she hasn’t been formally charged yet, is expected to appear in court next March, Dunsmore told the Herald.

Police are likely pursuing charges of theft or possession of stolen property.

Merritt RCMP dealt with two other shoplifting incidents involving three people over the weekend.

In one incident, a man was caught attempting to take some windshield washer fluid that was on display outside the 7-Eleven. In the other, two teenage girls were found attempting to take some baking cups from Save-on-Foods.

Police were called to both incidents, but the businesses did not to press charges, opting instead to ban the shoplifters from their stores, Dunsmore told the Herald.