Simon rink right on the button at annual Turkeyspiel

By on December 15, 2016
Barclay Smith got into the spirit of the season at the Turkeyspiel, donning a Santa hat. His team included his wife, Dena, and daughters, Gabrielle and Julia. (Ian Webster/Herald).
The sponsor may have changed (from Coopers to Save On Foods), but this year’s Turkeyspiel at the Merritt Curling Centre on Saturday kept up its tradition of being a fun, family event for all to enjoy.

A total of 14 teams took up the friendly challenge of competing for a quartet of Christmas turkeys (first prize), chickens (second prize) or eggs by the dozen (third prize). Many of the foursomes were comprised of family members, including children.

Who said ‘old birds’ (their words, not mine) can’t fly? The Simon foursome (above) were the best of the flock — winning this year’s Turkeyspiel on Saturday at the Merritt Curling Centre. From left to right: Dana Egan, Brenda Curnow, Kim Williams, skip Melody Simon. (Ian Webster/Herald).

Each team played three four-end games, with points awarded for wins, ties and ends won.

This year’s winning team, with 24 out of a possible 27 points, was the Simon rink, comprised of skip Melody Simon, Brenda Curnow, Kim Williams and Dana Egan.

Second place (with 22 points) went to the Sanders foursome of husband-and wife Ron and Shelly Sanders, Tom Scott and Kathy Sloan.

Teammates Meg Paulson and Nancy Ellingsen kept warm sweeping rocks. A total of 14 rinks entered this year’s Turkeyspiel, which is now sponsored by Save On Foods. (Ian Webster/Herald).

In a third-place tie with 18 points was the Dunsmore family trio (Rob, Tracy and Aidan) and the Doug Turvey rink that included Gerry Gilderdale, Liz Ladyman and Charlene Lively.

The ‘closet to the button’ competition was won by Brent Lindquist, with all proceeds going to the B.C. Children’s Hospital.

