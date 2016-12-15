Simon rink right on the button at annual Turkeyspiel

The sponsor may have changed (from Coopers to Save On Foods), but this year’s Turkeyspiel at the Merritt Curling Centre on Saturday kept up its tradition of being a fun, family event for all to enjoy.

A total of 14 teams took up the friendly challenge of competing for a quartet of Christmas turkeys (first prize), chickens (second prize) or eggs by the dozen (third prize). Many of the foursomes were comprised of family members, including children.

Each team played three four-end games, with points awarded for wins, ties and ends won.

This year’s winning team, with 24 out of a possible 27 points, was the Simon rink, comprised of skip Melody Simon, Brenda Curnow, Kim Williams and Dana Egan.

Second place (with 22 points) went to the Sanders foursome of husband-and wife Ron and Shelly Sanders, Tom Scott and Kathy Sloan.

In a third-place tie with 18 points was the Dunsmore family trio (Rob, Tracy and Aidan) and the Doug Turvey rink that included Gerry Gilderdale, Liz Ladyman and Charlene Lively.

The ‘closet to the button’ competition was won by Brent Lindquist, with all proceeds going to the B.C. Children’s Hospital.