Six incidents in five months at Highland Valley Copper mine

Kyle Wolff, president of the union which represents workers at Teck’s Highland Valley Copper (HVC) mine, is urging the company to step up its record on safety, after another “near miss” incident sent a worker to hospital last week.

On March 1, one worker was sent to hospital as a precautionary measure, after the 240-tonne haul truck she was operating nearly flipped over, said Wolff.

The massive truck was being loaded with frost chunks by a power shovel, when a particularly large piece of frozen earth became lodged in the bucket of the shovel. When the chunk was dislodged, it fell off-centre into the truck, causing the vehicle to raise up on two wheels and come crashing back down, rattling the vehicle’s operator around in the cab and slamming her head against a communication screen, said Wolff, president of the United Steelworkers Local 7619.

“To give you perspective: a full size pickup truck with all its doors open can park in the bucket of the shovel, and you can walk around the pickup truck with no trouble. Eighty to 100 tonnes per bucket — it takes anywhere from two and a half to three and a half buckets of material to load a truck,” said Wolff. “Two-hundred and forty tonnes to load the back of a truck — so this frost chunk was significant.”

The incident was just the latest in a string of events which suggest productivity has usurped safety as the mine’s highest priority, said Wolff.

On Feb. 4, an unoccupied pickup truck was demolished during a scheduled rock blasting explosion, a union safety update to members stated.

Days before, a bulldozer rolled on its side while clearing away frost chunks. The operator hit a soft spot in the ground, which put the vehicle off balance, leading the truck to slowly tip over.

The operator was uninjured in the incident, and no equipment was damaged.

On Jan. 20, a supervisor was hit in the shoulder by a small piece of coupling from a conveyor that malfunctioned during a remote startup. No injury was sustained, a union safety update stated. Pieces of damaged equipment were found up to 100 feet away. The Ministry of Energy and Mines, along with the union’s health and safety chair were notified of the dangerous occurrence.

On Jan. 6 a pumping barge at the mine capsized, but, luckily, there were no injuries or adverse environmental effects from the mishap.

In November, one of the three ore stockpile covers buckled and a portion of the dome caved in. No one was hurt in the incident.

Work has since been completed to stabilize the dome.

But Wolff said the rash of serious incidents of in a short period of time is proof that the company isn’t taking the time to properly investigate and address safety issues as they arise at the mine.

“We started our own investigation of course, trying to figure out what’s going on. Safety reps have been contacting me regarding the ongoing aspects. It was just a week ago they were told not to load frost chunks of a significant size, because of the amount of injuries we are having when we do it,” said Wolff. “As we look into this — frost chunks have been loaded continuously since then … and the foremen were obviously very knowledgeable about this. So everybody knew it was happening. My concern is always that it’s always until we actually hurt somebody that we stop doing something. You can’t be reactive in terms of safety, because it’s only a matter of time until you kill somebody.”

In an email to the Herald, Peter Martell, spokesperson for HVC, confirmed the details of the “near miss” on March 1. After being asked how the company planned to address safety culture at the mine, to ensure the trend of incidents doesn’t continue, he offered this statement: “We take all incidents involving employee safety very seriously and a full investigation will be conducted.”

It is unclear as to when the investigation was launched — while Wolff said the incident on March 1 happened at about 1:30 p.m., and he received notification from the company at about 10:00 p.m. that an investigation would be launched.

“Unfortunately now, even if there is an investigation now and statements are taken, the scene wasn’t secured, so we don’t know how big the chunk was. The chunk is most likely in the dump already. So we don’t know how big it was, we don’t know what position the shovel was, and we don’t know who the witnesses were. We’ve lost that opportunity,” explained Wolff.

Beyond the major incidents, Wolff said he’s concerned with the company’s lackadaisical approach to even minor, proactive safety fixes.

“It always seems like we’re one step behind. Things happen, then we tell them you can’t do it that way. It shouldn’t be like that,” said Wolff. “In B.C., we have laws that I can’t speed. And I’m not allowed to steal things from stores. I know those laws, I can’t plead ignorance. And the same things goes — there is a responsibility for managers and employees, but managers especially, to understand and know the rules, policy and legislation in place to protect employees because people have died to get those laws in place.”

In British Columbia, workers have the right to refuse unsafe work — something Wolff said he’s trying to get more workers in the habit of doing at HVC, should they notice unsafe work conditions.

“If the culture truly was safety, we wouldn’t see the lost time incidents. People wouldn’t be put into situations where they are getting hurt, or equipment is being damaged on a regular basis. Because the culture would allow people to say no with confidence.”