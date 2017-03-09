Skaters prep for their own carnival at Kelowna competition

A baker’s dozen (that’s 13) young skaters from the local Nicola Valley Skating Club did marvellously well at the 2017 Super Series STARSkate in Kelowna on the weekend. NVSC head coach Jennifer Yates could not have been more pleased.

“This was a huge event, with competitors from all over B.C. and the Yukon in attendance,” said Yates. “Our skaters have all improved so much, and it showed in the results.

“We’re already looking forward to the next Super Series competition in Parksville in April. The more our skaters get the chance to enter these events, the more comfortable they become with competing.”

Next up on the calendar, however, is the NVSC’s annual carnival at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena, this Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

This year’s gala event, entitled Superheroes vs Villains, promises to be a knockout success, with over 40 skaters from the local club taking part, along with guest skater Vienna Harwood from Kelowna.

There’ll be plenty of pomp, pageantry and nefarious goings-on with colourful costumes, toe-tapping music, spotlights and exquisite skates. You’ll see all your favourite comic book heroes and villains — like Batman, Catwoman, Thor, Poison Ivy and The Joker.

“This year’s carnival is packed with more of a ‘play on ice’ type theme,” said Yates. “There should be some good laughs and a lot of excitement.”