Slam poet comes to Merritt

Anyone looking to learn the art of slam poetry needs to make their way to the local library.

Slam poet Johnny MacRae is in Merritt this week to teach free workshops on the spoken word performances at the Merritt library.

A poetry slam is a timed competition where poets recite poems of their own creation. They are scored on a scale of zero to 10 by a panel of judges or audience members.

MacRae is a regional and national champion in slam poetry, and was brought to Merritt by Merritt Secondary School (MSS) teacher Yvonne Lord who obtained a grant, and sponsorships from the Arts in the Classroom program out of Vancouver, the TNRD Merritt Library and School District 58.

MacRae is holding workshops with 12 classes from schools such as MSS, Collettville Elementary School and Central Elementary School, and is hosting one for the general public at the Merritt library tonight starting at 6 p.m.

On Wednesday night people can show off their slam poet chops as MacRae will lead a poetry slam at the library between 6 p.m. and 7: 30 p.m.

To register for the workshop call 250-378-4737. Registration for a performance at the slam begins tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the library.