Small wildfire burning near Sunshine Valley Road
A small 0.1 hectare fire has popped up 15 kilometres west of Merritt near Sunshine Valley Road this evening (June 29).
The BC Wildfire Service currently has three firefighters working to extinguish the fire and investigators are on their way to try and determine the cause, said fire information officer Max Birkner.
The fire is not contained, he said, noting its small size.
A fire that measures 0.1 hectares is about 1,000 square metres.
“It’s essentially a spot fire right now,” he said.
He said the fire is burning on the east side of Spius Creek, south of the Nicola River.
He said it is suspected that the fire is burning in some slash piles, but Birkner said he cannot confirm that at this time.