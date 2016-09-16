Smart Step program co-ordinator gains valuable experience

Another successful season is in the books for Merritt’s Smart Step Youth Association — and nobody is more pleased than first-year program co-ordinator Courtney Christy.

The Merritt Secondary School student is entering her Grade 12 year this fall, and has been involved with the local Smart Step group for three years, but this past summer was her first at the helm of the program, in a paid position as co-ordinator.

And judging by the roll of events that the Smart Step group was involved in, Christy’s first term was a successful — albeit busy — summer.

The Smart Step Youth Association was founded unofficially in 2009, explained Christy, and aims to engage local youth between the ages of 12 and 17 in volunteer projects throughout the community. Each summer, the group runs a sports camp for kids, helps out with the annual Canada Day celebrations in Rotary Park, and organizes a graffiti clean-up at the local schools among other activities.

“This year, there was no graffiti to clean up, so we had to change that. But we try to get involved around the community, and try to inspire youth to get involved,” explained Christy.

Though some activities are staples for the group — like the Canada Day celebration, and the sports camp — many of the activities that the group participates in are suggested by Smart Step members themselves.

“If we have a member who has an idea for a project, or is really passionate about an issue, we can work with that too. It’s very much driven by the group in that way,” explained Christy.

A few of the more unique community building activities the group partook in this summer included repainting the bridge in Lions Memorial Park, and hosting a yoga in the park event in Rotary Park.

Numbers for the Smart Step group tend to fluctuate from year to year, and event to event, as the group doesn’t require anyone to commit to 100 per cent attendance, explained Christy, adding that the group typically sees about 10 to 15 members per event.

The Smart Step group is supported by a board of adults, who are ready to assist the group with writing grants or providing guidance when the students run into issues, but Christy said the bulk of the work is undertaken by the kids themselves.

“It’s so inspiring to see youth come out, and be so driven and dedicated. We had one member this year who came out to every event, and was always so positive and happy,” said Christy.

And while the core of the group remains committed to giving back to the community, Christy said she and other group members receive valuable experience in leadership roles through participating in the Smart Step program.

“I’m really passionate about leadership and making a chance, and this is a perfect opportunity to be able to do so,” said Christy, adding that she sees herself possibly pursuing a role in community organizing in the future.

The program goes on hiatus for the school year, but will be back in June 2017 — and Christy hopes she’ll be able to continue to contribute to the program for another year.