Smokes stolen in gas station break-in

Police are looking for the person who made off with about $1,900 worth of cigarettes from a gas station in the Shulus area on Saturday (Oct. 15).

The break-in occurred at Johnny’s on the Rez at about 3 a.m. that morning.

“An alarm came in [and] members attended within 10 [to] 15 minutes,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

She said a window to the building had been broken, and only the cigarettes were taken in the robbery.

Surveillance camera footage showed what appears to be a Ford Explorer type vehicle in the driveway, but police were not able to obtain a clear photo of a license plate or suspect.

The surveillance footage appeared to show just a lone male at the scene of the crime, Dunsmore told the Herald.

She said the vehicle could be seen headed back towards Merritt, but none off the officers that responded to the alarm passed any vehicles coming into town.

Dunsmore said police suspect the driver may have turned off Highway 8 and travelled up Highway 97C towards Logan Lake.

She said a similar incident took place in Lytton a few days earlier, and police are sharing information regarding the two files.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.