Snow expected on Merritt area highways tonight
Spring has sprung, but if you’re driving on some Merritt area highway tomorrow it might not look that way.
Environment Canada has issued a weather statement calling for snow on the Coquihalla between Hope and Kamloops, and on the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.
Snowfall is expected to develop over the Interior highway passes tonight as a cold low moves into the region and continues into Tuesday.
As much as 10 centimetres of snow is possible, but there’s no telling exactly how much snow will fall as warm road surface temperatures will allow some of the snow to melt.
According to the weather statement, snow levels will lower this evening to near 1,000 metres with snow developing across the highway passes. Then on Tuesday, they will rise in the afternoon to about 1,500 metres, allowing the snow to change to rain over the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3.
Snow is expected to continue on Tuesday afternoon, but only at the summits of Highway 97C (Merritt to Kelowna) and Highway 3 (Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass).
Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.
Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.