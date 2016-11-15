Snowfall signals end of November’s record breaking warmth

After unseasonably warm days in early November, Merrittonnians woke up this morning (Nov. 15) to find winter had crept up in the dead of the night, leaving behind a couple centimetres of snow.

About two to three centimetres of snow accumulated through the morning, according to Matt MacDonald, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Around seven centimetres had fallen on the Coquihalla Highway near the summit as of the early afternoon on Nov. 15, MacDonald added, noting that snow was continuing to fall on the mountain pass, with 10 to 15 centimetres expected by the end of the day.

No major incidents near Merritt on Highways 5, 97C, nor 8 were reported through the DriveBC website, despite the highway weather alerts having been issued for each of the routes.

The snowfall came as a bit of a surprise, after weeks of warm temperatures — including a record breaking high of 19 C on Nov. 8, and another near record of 17.2 C on Nov. 3.

But as they say in weather forecasting, when it rains, it pours.

“We were stuck in what we call a blocking pattern,” explained MacDonald. “There was a deep trough of low pressure over the coast, and this was driving ample amount of moisture from the south northwards along the coast. As you move east, it was also allowing for very warm air to move up from the southern United States. Instead of propagating from west to east as the jet stream normally does, it was locked in this continuous circulation for about a two week period.”

With the blocking pattern now over, and the trough of low pressure having moved through the region, MacDonald said he expects to see temperatures begin to line up with the average for this time of year.

“Right now our seasonal forecast is for seasonal temperatures all through the winter,” said MacDonald, though he qualified that by adding that there have been winters where Environment Canada meteorologists have had more confidence in their seasonal forecast.

“Just given that the La Niña is forecasted to be weak, it lessens our confidence in the seasonal forecast,” explained MacDonald. “When talking about a seasonal forecast, you’re averaging the temperatures over three months, so it’s not going to tell you anything about your day to day conditions.”

MacDonald said temperatures are expected to get warmer for the rest of the week, with some snow still on the higher elevations over the weekend.