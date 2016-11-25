Snowfall warning for Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning this afternoon (Nov. 25) for The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope and the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna.

Up to 25 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to fall on the local section of the highways.

An alert from Environment Canada says a low pressure system from Washington State will move onto southern B.C. tonight. Light snow is expected to begin this evening over most of the southern high elevation passes, becoming heavier overnight and early Saturday morning. The snow should taper off by late Saturday afternoon.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.