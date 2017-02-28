Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope

Motorists planning to travel the Coquihalla Highway tonight (Feb. 28) should take precautions as a large amount of snow is expected.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning earlier this morning form the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, as up to 25 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to fall at the summit by tomorrow morning.

The snow is expected to taper off Wednesday morning but is expected to intensify again on Thursday and Friday.

Environment Canada is asking drivers to be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, as rapid accumulations of snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.