A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope as 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on that section of road.

The Fraser Canyon region and Coquihalla Summit will experience prolonged periods of snow, which will continue through Sunday morning giving total accumulations ranging from 10 to 30 centimetres, Environment Canada stated earlier today (Feb. 4).

The southern areas of the region along Highway 1 between Lytton and Hope and along Highway 5 near the Coquihalla Summit are expected to receive the higher accumulations.

There is also a snowfall warning in effect for the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack to the east and Abbotsford to the west, where about 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall is likely through Sunday at noon.

About 38 centimetres of snow has already fallen at the Abbotsford Airport as of 4 p.m. today, according to Environment Canada.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.