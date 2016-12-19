- Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla HighwayPosted 41 mins ago
Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway
A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope tonight (Dec. 19).
Snow is expected late this evening over the Coquihalla Highway, continuing into tomorrow before easing that evening, according to Environment Canada, which issued the warning at 4 p.m. today.
Between 15 and 30 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to fall on that section of road.
Environment Canada advises motorists adjust to changing weather conditions as weather in the mountain passes can change quickly and heavy snow can reduce visibility.
Road conditions can be reviewed at drivebc.ca.