Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected from an earlier version that had a snowfall warning in effect for the Nicola area. Environment Canada has since rescinded that warning and issued a correction. The snowfall warning is in place for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning that estimates up to 25 centimetres to fall on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope on Tuesday (Nov. 28).

“A frontal system will move across the Coquihalla Highway on Tuesday with total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 25 centimetres by Tuesday night,” the snowfall warning stated.

There is the possibility of intense bursts that could produce three to four centimetres of snow over a short period of time on Tuesday morning, the warning went on to state.

The heavy snow is expected to pass by Tuesday afternoon, but lighter snowfall will persist into the evening.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” the warning stated.

To check highway road conditions visit drivebc.ca.