Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Environment Canada issued a warning this afternoon regarding heavy snowfall expected overnight for the section of the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Kamloops.

“An intense front moving off the Pacific [Ocean] will result in heavy snow spreading from the coast overnight,” the statement reads. “Snow levels will drop to as low as 800 metres with amounts of five to 10 cm by morning. Further amounts up to 10 cm are likely through Thursday as the front progresses east and freezing levels rise to about 1,000 metres.”

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Winter weather arrived on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Kamloops Wednesday morning (Nov. 23) as paramedics and firefighters attending multiple accidents about 15 minutes south of Kamloops.

Icy conditions near the Lac Le Jeune interchange led to vehicles leaving the highway, including reports of one vehicle rolling on to its roof and its occupants being rescued by emergency personnel.

—with files from Kamloops This Week