Snowfall warning still in effect
More of the white stuff is expected fall on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope.
A snowfall warning is still in effect for the section of road as a long period of snowfall is expected today (Dec. 20).
Environment Canada says that between between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall over the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass, tapering off Wednesday morning.
Environment Canada advises motorists adjust to changing weather conditions as weather in the mountain passes can change quickly and heavy snow can reduce visibility.
Road conditions can be reviewed at drivebc.ca.