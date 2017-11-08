- Shutdown application filed by TolkoPosted 3 hours ago
Snowy conditions make for busy weekend
The number of car accidents on area highways came as no surprise to Merritt RCMP after the Nicola Valley saw the first snowfall of the season last week.
Between Friday morning (Nov. 3) and Monday evening (Nov. 6) Merritt RCMP responded to 29 car accidents on area highways, Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.
Those numbers exclude stats from Central Interior Traffic Services.
“We didn’t have anything serious. They were all collisions [with] damage over $1,000,” said Dunsmore.
Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 97C around Merritt and Kamloops on Nov. 2, which delivered as advertised with about 30 cm falling on those highways.
Dunsmore said police always see an increase in vehicle incidents on the highways at this time of year when the first snowfall hits and the roads start to get icy.
“Sadly it’s what we see every year,” said Dunsmore.
Motorists need to remember to drive to conditions as they can quickly deteriorate during the winter, she added.
Drivers are required to have winter tires or mud and snow tires on their vehicles from Oct. 1 to the end of March when travelling on most area highways.