Social Credit candidate enters the race in Fraser-Nicola

A fourth candidate has entered the race to become the next MLA for the Fraser-Nicola riding.

Michael Henshall from Hope, B.C. is officially running as the BC Social Credit Party candidate in the riding for the 2017 provincial election scheduled for May 9.

“The nomination [package] I actually just dropped it off yesterday at Elections BC, but its been in the works for a few months now already,” said Henshall.

Henshall works in real estate and property management, and said the current housing situation in B.C. compelled him to run in this election.

“We’re in a housing crisis in the province, and it’s only growing,” he said.

He said this issue is relevant in the Merritt area, noting that there are many people struggling to find affordable housing after the recent fire at the Kengard Manor.

Affordable housing has been a growing problem in the Lower Mainland as a result of poor policy making by both provincial and federal governments, he added.

This is not Henshall’s first foray into a provincial election. In 2013 he ran unsuccessfully in the Chilliwack-Hope riding for the B.C. Conservatives.