Softball association looking to get more players signed up

Earlier this spring, the Merritt Minor Softball Association put out an urgent call for more coaching help. They got it.

MMSA president Sherry Rauch reported that several interested adults stepped up to the plate, and the coaching ranks look good.

Now, with the new season slated to begin this week, the local association needs the players to come forward and get themselves signed up.

Perhaps due to the weather and the two-week spring break, registrations have been extremely slow coming in. The current total is well below the 78 members who participated last year.

The minor softball season in Merritt runs for 12 weeks, from the beginning of April to the end of June.

Last season saw the MMSA operate five teams, with nearly all practices and games scheduled for evenings during the week.

Players five through 10 participate in the Learn To Play program, with the focus on skills development and learning the basics of the game.

Merritt fielded co-ed teams in the 10 to 12 and 12 to 14 age groups. They played in a league with teams from Kamloops and Barriere.

Registration for Merritt minor softball can be done at the City of Merritt’s recreation office in the Civic Centre. Jumpstart funds are available if any families are in need of financial assistance.

For more information, contact Rauch at 250-378-1550 or go to the merrittminorsoftball Facebook page.

“Merritt and the Nicola Valley has a thriving ball community,” said MMSA spokesperson Candice Bateson, “but it’s struggling to trickle down into the younger age groups. We need the players to sign up.”