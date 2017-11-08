Frozen ground not helping drought conditions

Despite the bout of rain over the Nicola Valley before the snow fell, this year’s late drought season could spell an early start to the dry conditions next spring.

Extremely dry conditions (level four) and low flows began in the Nicola and Coldwater Rivers later than usual this summer and stuck around well into the fall, which was unprecedented.

“We’re going into winter and conditions right now are drier than they normally would be at this time of year,” said Valerie Cameron, a water stewardship program manager with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Climate Change.

The amount of snow this winter and precipitation this spring, however, will ultimately determine how dry conditions will be for the Nicola Valley river systems next symmer, Cameron told the Herald.

“How our spring starts is going to depend upon the amount of precipitation we receive,” she said. “You just never know what the weather’s going to do and we react as we go along.”

Drought levels in the Nicola and Coldwater Rivers were at level four from the end of August until the end of October this year when they were finally downgraded by a provincial technical working group to level two (dry) thanks to the copious amount of rain at the end of October.

“Usually September and October are fairly dry, but not as dry as this year,” Cameron said, adding that those levels are usually down to level one (normal) by that time.

Cameron said there are still a few river systems around the province that are also at drought levels two and three.

“This time last year, for example, everywhere in the province was level one and had been for some time,” said Cameron.

The rain recharged the flow of water in the Coldwater and Nicola Rivers; however it wasn’t enough to saturate the soil, Cameron told the Herald.

“The soil is still fairly dry [and] what we think is going to happen — unless we get some more rain — is we’ll suddenly switch towards snow and freeze-up. That means that the ground will freeze before it’s had a chance to recharge with any liquid water,” she told the Herald last Tuesday before snow fell later in the week.

Cameron said the snow sitting atop the soil won’t be much help, as it will depend on how it melts off during the spring.

“It might just all run off into the streams before it gets the chance to recharge the frozen ground,” said Cameron, adding that a fast melt could mean flooding.

“If it’s a slow thaw then the ground will warm and the snow will melt and recharge the ground, so we really don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.

If Merritt doesn’t see a lot of rain in the spring like it did this year, there will be drier soil conditions than usual.

Late drought season has silver lining

“Unless we get some pretty good precipitation in the spring, we’re starting in a dry situation,” Cameron said.

While this year’s late drought season was unprecedented, the belated conditions softened the impact on agricultural producers who were able to operate without watering restrictions being requested for most of the growing season.

“Farmers got at least two crops off if not three because of the antecedent conditions,” said Cameron.

Flooding this spring made for a later drought season than normal, Cameron told the Herald.

“We started off with such a wet year — there was flooding all over the place, streams were recharged, there was a lot of snow, some pretty serious flooding in some areas — then starting in June [there was] no precipitation whatsoever,” said Cameron.

Conditions were also easier on the fish in the streams.

“There was a lot less fish mortality than there would be if the drought had happened earlier in the year,” said Cameron.

She said in past years low water levels and high stream temperatures early on in the season have been lethal for fish, but that wasn’t as big a problem this year because water levels were low at the end of summer when temperatures are dropping.

“I shudder to think of what would of happened if we hadn’t had all those wet conditions early in the season,” said Cameron.

She said a normal year combined with the lack of rain in early June would have resulted in a much more severe drought conditions.

“Aquifers were topped up, streams were still running quite high until mid-summer, reservoirs were filled and people didn’t need to take as much water out of the streams to irrigate because conditions were already fairly wet,” said Cameron.

The Nicola Valley is known as a dry area, but the drought levels have varied over the past few years.

Cameron said a spring heat wave made 2015 the worst drought years in recent memory, but 2016 was a year that never saw the Nicola or Coldwater Rivers reach drought level four at all.