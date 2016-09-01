Solar garden installed in Lower Nicola

With the launch of the Lower Nicola Solar Project, the largest community-owned solar installation in British Columbia is now sitting on top of the Lower Nicola Indian Band school.

Throughout August, crews had been at work installing 330 photovoltaic solar panels on the roof of the gymnasium of the LNIB school. Once they are set up and hooked up to the grid, the panels will generate up to 85 kilowatts of electricity — representing a source of green energy for the school, and a potential source of income for the Lower Nicola Indian Band.

“This will be a project that will give members of our community great pride,” said Helder Ponte, executive director of the Lower Nicola Indian Band.

A solar garden will also serve as a part of the school’s curriculum, stated a press release from the LNIB. The panels will be used to teach students about sustainable energy and the importance of reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

“The cost of solar panels has come down significantly in the last 10 years, which has opened an opportunity for communities such as the Lower Nicola Band to take an active role in energy production,” said David Isaac, president of W Dusk Energy Group, the company brought in to manage the solar project. “The electricity that this project creates will go directly into meeting the energy demand of the community, and any excess energy will flow back into the electrical grid to be purchased by BC Hydro through that company’s net metering program.”

A barbecue will be held on Friday, Sept. 9 at noon at the Lower Nicola Indian Band school to mark the launch of the project.