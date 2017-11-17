Solar panels a possibility at Princeton Secondary School

The local school board is asking its operations manager to look into the feasibility of installing solar panels at it’s secondary school in Princeton.

At the Nov. 8 board meeting trustee Dave Rainer put forward a motion to have operations manager Darrell Finnigan review the project and obtain statistics from the Lower Nicola Band — which installed solar panels on the roof of its school in 2016 — before making a recommendation in January regarding whether or not to move forward.

The motion was carried unanimously.

“I’ve talked to the company that has done the work down at Lower Nicola, and I’m just waiting to hear how they’re making out down there [in terms of] cost and that kind of thing,” said Finnigan, adding that he’ll have a report ready in January.

SD 58 superintendent Steve McNiven told the Herald he’s glad to see this project will be explored further.

“It’s certainly, from a climate perspective, something we’re all interested in and then there’s quite an educational component to it all,” said McNiven.

It’s not clear how much the project will cost at this point.

“I think it just depends on what kind of scope we’re actually looking at,” said McNiven.

The renewable energy resource project should present a variety of benefits to the district.

“The piece from an educational perspective is you want sustainability, you want people who are interested in that work, you want to connect it to kids, and that will be a piece we look at as well,” McNiven said.