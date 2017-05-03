Some enchanted evening!

Now into its second week, the School District 58 Arts Festival presented another outstanding night of entertainment with An Enchanted Evening of Dance on Tuesday at the Civic Centre. The gala event featured wonderful performances by elementary and secondary students from our six local schools – many of whom are also members of the Love To Dance Academy here in Merritt.

Spanish Flamenco, ballet, Indo-Canadian, First Nations, Métis, folk and interpretive dance genres were all beautifully showcased in the 90-minute production that was largely organized by Central Elementary School teacher Alison Kuzio, and efficiently emceed by Gareth Tilt, a teacher at SCIDES.

The evening began with a Spanish number entitled Allons-Y, performed by Alexia Clarke, Amy Manuel, Chantalle Anderson, Danica Guichon, Felize Omori, Julia Dobson-Gill, Megan Voigt, Miranda Cavaliere, Nia Kuzio and Peyton Rotvold. The piece highlighted the fiery elegance and precision of Flamenco dancing, with its rhythmic foot stamping, hand-clapping and finger snapping.

Learn To Dance Academy member Abigail Bateson then performed her winning ballet solo from the the Kamloops Festival of the Arts – set to the delightful Celtic tune Hafling Hills by composer Derek Fiechter. Bateson’s performance was filled with lightness, grace and elegance.

Twin sisters Riya and Diya Chhabra danced an energetic northern Punjab folk number, Nagada. In a surprising twist that enthralled the audience, the girls were joined on stage by Kuzio, their Grade 7 teacher at Central.

A large-group production, Butterflies, featured soloist Megan Voigt alongside a fluttery array of flighty underlings – Dani Kuzio, Kezia Thuveson, Kinley Stewart, Kylee Bernier, Mikayla Manke and Paloma Jacoe – as well as the beautiful costumes designed and made by parent Maria Thuveson.

Clarke, Andersen, Omori and Kuzio returned to the stage for another lively Flamenco presentation – the amusingly-named Oogie Boogie’s Song from the Nightmare Before Christmas album by Mexican acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela.

Julia Dobson-Gill, in Grade 9 at Merritt Secondary School, performed a Spanish Flamenco solo entitled Viking Man, also by Rodrigo y Gabriela. Her instructor at the Learn To Dance Academy, Vanessa Van Rensburg, called Dobson-Gill “one of my most passionate, determined and hard-working students. I am very proud of what she has accomplished.”

Finishing up the first half of the evening’s offerings were First Nations’ dancers Stuart Brown, Benoit Abraham, Destiny Washington and Evangeline Manuel. Adorned in colourful native costumes, they introduced the audience to four styles of North American indigenous dance: grass, traditional, jingle and fancy.

After a brief intermission, a very youthful group of Learn To Dance performers presented Squirrels, in demi-character (storytelling) style. The chirpy troupe of nut-gatherers included Alicia Rizzardo, Addison Illingworth, Avery Starts, Danika Fader, Frances Reid, Kaydence Ferris, Larisa Spratt and Zoe Andersen. Keeping order amongst the skittery tree dwellers was senior dancer Chantalle Anderson.

Following another moving Spanish Flamenco solo by Nia Kuzio, entitled Hora Zero (Hour Zero), three of her fellow dance students – Voigt, Cavaliere and Rotvold – presented the free-movement composition that the trio performed recently as part of their Grade 3 Royal Academy of Dance exam.

“The RAD examiners come from out-of-town, sometimes from out of the country, and are specially trained,” said Van Rensburg. “They judge according to worldwide standards. It’s a lot of very hard work for the students.”

Anderson returned to the stage for a wonderful classical ballet solo. It was followed by Clarke and Kuzio performing Tarantella, a national folk dance that was part of this year’s RAD Grade 4 exam.

A truly memorable evening of dance ended with MSS students Talyn Ferch and Mackenzie Wray performing a pair of traditional toe-tapping Métis jigs. The second selection included brooms, that were tossed back and forth between the twosome as they continued their intricate footwork.

Some of Tuesday night’s performers will be back on the stage this Thursday, as the SD 58 Arts Festival continues with another concert night, that will include the Naramata Singers, the Kamloops Men’s Chorus and the Nicola Valley Community Band. The concert runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

MORE PICTURES FROM

“AN ENCHANTED EVENING OF DANCE”