Soul Crush unmask the Backdoor Bandits

The guys and gals from Whistler just keep on winning.

Soul Crush, a mixed slo-pitch team based out of the B.C. resort community, won its third consecutive Merritt tournament on the weekend, downing the host Backdoor Bandits 14-13 in the 12-team Mother’s Day weekend event played at Central Park.

The Crush are two-time defending champions of the prestigious Stop The Violence tourney held each June in our community. They plan to be back on the 10th and 11th of next month to defend their title.

“We really like coming here,” said Crush pitcher Dave Douglass. “It’s a whole lot of fun. People are all so nice, and make us feel welcome. And it’s good to get away from the rain.”

Both Soul Crush and the Backdoor Bandits went undefeated in Saturday’s round-robin play.

In their two playoff games on knockout Sunday, the Crush downed the Wolf Pack and Vicious and Delicious from Kamloops, while the Bandits defeated Bad Decisions and I’d Hit That.

The championship game was as close as the final score would seem to indicate.

“It was a one-run game the whole way,” said the Bandits’ Clay Munro. “Both teams led at different times in the game.”

Munro did concede that the Crush still had their final at-bats in the bottom of the sixth, but didn’t need to go to the plate.

The Crush is a tournament team, whose players suit up for different squads in and around Whistler and the Lower Mainland during the week.

The Crush have been in existence since 2005, and still have five original-team members.

In the battle for third place, Vicious and Delicious beat Bad Decisions 15-6.