Sowpal wins a national title in Calgary

Ten-year-old Merritt BMX racer Luke Sowpal continues to pile up the accomplishments on the race track this season.

One month after almost making the final of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Sowpal captured his first-ever national title at the UCI Canadian Championships in Calgary, Alta. on the August 25-27 weekend.

Sowpal finished first in all six of his motos at the Canadians to easily top the field of 40 competitors, and earn the right to ride with the N1 (number-one ranked) plate on his bike all next season.

One week prior to competing in Calgary, at the American Bicycle Association (ABA) Lumberjack Nationals in Spokane, Wash., Sowpal placed first overall on day one of competition, and third on day two.

Sowpal has one major event remaining this racing season — the ABA finals (known as The Grand) ­— on the Thanksgiving weekend in October.

A talented all-round athlete, Sowpal has had to miss a few BMX races in recent weeks (including the ABA Provincials this past weekend) because of a busy schedule in other sports.

“Luke is playing peewee Jr. Broncos football up in Kamloops, and trying out for the Merritt atom development hockey team,” said his mom, Carla.

“It makes for a pretty busy schedule. He has hockey practices on Tuesday and Thursday, and football practice on Wednesdays. Both teams play their games on weekends. It doesn’t leave much opportunity for riding his bike at this time of year.”

Nevertheless, Sowpal is excited about competing ‘under the lights’ at The Grand next month. The event will be held indoors at the big red Heritage Park agriplex in Chilliwack, easily visible from the Trans-Canada Highway.

“There’ll be a lot of Americans up for the races,” said Luke’s mom. “It should be great competition.”