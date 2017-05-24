Speed limit decrease defeated by council

There was little interest in slowing down traffic on Voght Street where it passes by Central Park from council at its regular meeting on Tuesday (May 23).

Council voted 4-1 to defeat a notice of motion brought forward by Coun. Ginny Prowal to reduce the speed limit on that section of road from 50 to 30 kilometres per hour.

Coun. Dave Baker seconded the motion to get it on the floor, saying “I’d like to hear the rationale.”

“I’m finding that Voght Street is getting increasingly busy,” Prowal told her fellow councillors, adding that some drivers travel upwards of 60 and 70 km/hr.

“There’s so many kids in the park and they don’t always watch the crosswalk and cross properly, and it’s just making me really nervous,” said Prowal.

Prowal said she brought the idea to the table to see if there was any support for the speed limit reduction or if there was a better idea.

No other councillors had any questions when asked by Mayor Neil Menard if there was any further discussion.

Menard, and councillors Baker, Kurt Christopherson and Diana Norgaard all voted against the motion. Prowal voted in favour of it.

Councillors Linda Brown and Mike Goetz were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

Menard told the Herald he felt that reducing the speed limit to 30 km/hr through that section of road would create more problems.

“Our traffic is getting heavier in the city now. It’s a very busy street,” said Menard.