Split classes, class size not a concern in SD 58

The latests statistics show elementary school class sizes in School District 58 continue to be in line with the required levels thanks to a number of split classes, which superintendent Steve McNiven says isn’t a concern.

“We are becoming less and less, in my opinion, concerned about what would traditionally be called the split class,” McNiven told the Herald. “We are moving more and more towards personalized learning [and the] new curriculum allows for flexibility.

Statistics for 2017-18 from SD58 show there are 20 split classes across the K-7 level —16 of which are located in Merritt.

Most of the split classes consist of intermediate grades, with Merritt Central Elementary and Nicola-Canford Elementary having five apiece.

There are three split classes at Diamond Vale Elementary, two at Collettville and one at Merritt Bench Elementary.

Kindergarten and grade one split classes are in place at Diamond Vale and Collettville Elementary, which is one area the district tries to avoid.

“The Kindergarten program is unique, so that’s probably the biggest reason we try and not to do that as often as possible,” said McNiven.

There are also two Grade 3/4 split classes in SD 58 — located at Merritt Central and Nicola-Canford Elementary schools.

McNiven said a team of teachers and an administrator determine how best to create a split class, which is made up of grades that immediately follow each other.

“They’ll look at a number of factors from [gender] to social [and] emotional considerations, [and] learning needs,” said McNiven. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that a multi-grade classroom will have any less diversity [of ability levels].”

Having multi-aged learning environments shouldn’t be viewed negatively, he said.

“I think there’s benefits to it, and then obviously some challenges too, but a lot of those challenges have been reduced through the changes in the curriculum,” said McNiven, adding that there are a variety of ability levels even in traditional classes.

The new curriculum, which has been in place at the elementary level for the past two years, focuses on personalized learning.

McNiven said it is beneficial to have multi-aged learners working together and supporting each other.

“I think there’s a lot of strength in learning together at whatever age based on your own individual strengths and needs,” said Mcniven.

When it come to class size maximums, SD 58 is predominantly below the cap for 2017-18 across the district.

Grades four through 12 have a cap of 30 students, primary classes from Grade 1 to Grade 3 are capped at 22 and 20 students for Kindergarten classes. Grade 3/4 split classes have a cap of 24 students.

At the elementary school level there are just three primary classes filled to capacity — a Grade 3 class at Collettville Elementary, the Grade 3/4 class at Merritt Central Elementary and a Grade 1 class at John Allison Elementary in Princeton.

There is a single Grade 1 class at Collettville Elementary listed as having one more than the limit of 22 students in the statistics.

“That may not be the case any longer,” said McNiven, adding that if that was a concern some students could be moved to the split K-1 class.

McNiven said the low class sizes bode well for learning conditions across the district.

“I think that the class size maximums are reasonable and suitable … and if you can have some smaller learning environments, that’s good for kids too,” McNiven told the Herald.