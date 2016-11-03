Sport of fly fishing netting considerable attention

Ever since the Herald’s coverage of the Canadian Fly Fishing Championships earlier this fall, the Nicola Valley region has been abuzz about this little-known, almost mystical pastime. Avid anglers and complete amateurs have been asking questions and wanting to know more.

The national championships were held from Oct. 4 to 8 at four nearby venues — Corbett Lake just south of Merritt, Tunkwa Lake north of Logan Lake, Batstone Lake (on the 7 ½ Diamond Ranch) halfway between Merritt and Princeton on Highway 5A, and on two sections of the Similkameen River east of Princeton.

A total of 47 anglers from across North America took part in the five-day competition, including fly fishermen from as far away as Nova Scotia, Texas and Colorado.

One of the participants in the Canadian championships was local fishing legend Mike Ohata. He was a member of the six-person Team Mustang — along with former Lower Nicola resident Darryl Fischer (now living in Kamloops), Geoff LeClair, Norm Godding, Alistair Grogan and Lloyd Horwood — that finished seventh overall.

“It’s the cast for one thing — the freedom of the line flying through the air. It’s an art,” – Mike Ohata.

Ohata has achieved considerably more success over the last twelve months with his regular Team Riseform, which includes Fischer, LeClair, Horwood, and Jason Ladyman (nephew of Merritt veterinarian Liz Ladyman). First formed in 2013, the team won the gold medal at the 2015 B.C. Loch-Style Fly Fishing Championships and the 2016 North American Loch-Style Fly Fishing Championships, as well as a bronze at the 2015 North American Loch-Style Fly Fishing Championships.

(Loch-style fly fishing, which has its origins in Scotland, is carried out on a lake or open body of water in a drift boat. No anchor or running motor is allowed.)

All three of the above major events took place in the Highland Valley area. They utilized Tunkwa and Leighton Lakes (in Tunkwa Provincial Park) and Trojan Pond — a man-made, reclaimed tailings pond located on property owned by Teck Corporation and Highland Valley Copper Mine. In fact, this region has hosted the North American championships for the last six years.

The 54-year-old Ohata has worked for Teck for 33 years. His job description includes the management of the Highland Valley Copper fishery, as well as taking care of the water quality and aquatic monitoring on the Highland Valley Copper site. He also is the liaison between the mine and the surrounding ranching community.

Why so many important competitions in this part of the world?

“The fishery in this area is spectacular,” said Ohata. “The fight of the fish is incredible — they hit, they pull, they jump. People keep coming back for that.”

Ohata should know. He has spent a lifetime fishing the waters of this area.

“I started fishing on Nicola Lake when I was probably two and a half years old,” he said. “I learned to fly fish when I was seven. A couple of retired American ladies — Mildred and Pauline — would camp up at Lundbom Lake (just south of Merritt) every year, and they taught me. And [Merritt resident] Frank Stanich [who passed away in 2004] taught me how to tie flies when I was 10 or 11 years old.

“It was a great sport to learn along side my father, Mickey,” Ohata added. “He was my fly fishing partner until he passed away.”

Ohata said there’s nothing that can match fly fishing.

“It’s the cast for one thing — the freedom of the line flying through the air. It’s an art.

“It’s also the challenge — of catching a fish with a tiny, barbless fly that is hand-done. Of course, you can buy flies, but it’s just not the same.”

Ohata went on to further describe some of the skills involved in fly fishing.

“Particularly in lakes, fish reside in layers, and part of the art is figuring out what layers they’re in, and matching your lines to the layers. Then you’ve got to find the fly that works.”

Ohata’s passion also extends to charitable work, and he has combined the two time and again over the years.

“All the monies raised from the fly fishing championships we host at the mine site and the surrounding area has gone directly to institutions such as the B.C. Childrens’ Hospital, and to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops,” he said. “That’s very important to me.”

Ohata has also gotten into the science of his sport as well. He has invented a device called a lochrest, which is put on your wrist so that you can put the fly rod underneath your arm and ‘strip’ the fly line with two hands rather than just one. The prototype of the lochrest has been out for three to four years, and a patent is in the works.

In the meantime, Ohata and the rest of his Riseform teammates are already looking forward to the 2017 North American Loch-Style Fly Fishing Championships, which are being held next September in — you guessed it — the Highland and Nicola Valleys. Tentative venues include Corbett and Tunkwa Lakes, with others still to be announced.

With a maximum of 60 entries, registration for the North Americans typically fills up in less than an hour. In fact, Ohata thinks next year’s event is already full.

“We’ll have participants from Canada and the U.S. of course, as well as from Scotland and England,” he said.

Ohata is keen to introduce loch-style fly fishing to more people in and around the Nicola Valley.

“It’s a wonderful way to fish,” said Ohata, “and we have fantastic fishermen in the Valley. [In the future] I would love to see an all-Merritt team at one of these competitions.”