SPORT SHORTS: Minor hockey report

Atom Rec

The LNB atoms played heroically, but came up on the short end of 9-3 and 14-1 losses to Lillooet and Logan Lake respectively on the last weekend (Jan. 7-8).

Scoring for Merritt were Tristen Harasym (2), Asia Munro and Isaac Asselstine. Riley Fraser picked up the lone assist.

Peewee Rep

The Ramada peewee reps traveled to Kamloops on the weekend of Jan. 7-8 for their final tournament of the season. The team went 3-2 to place second overall.

Merritt peewee wins were against Vernon (11-5) and Semiahmoo (5-1 and 7-3), while the two losses were to the tournament champions, South Okanagan, by scores of 7-5 and 6-1.

Merritt point getters were Max Graham (7 goals, 4 assists), Lucas Schmid (3g, 7a), Robert Sterling (3g, 5a), Brayden McRae Chillihitzia (4g, 3a), Rylan Falcone (3g, 1a), Preston Laupitz (3g), Cortez Charters (2g, 1a), Jalen McRae (1g, 2a), Carter Shackelly (2g), Wyatt Smith (1g, 1a), Karson Peat (2a) and Gracie Graham (1a).

Manjot Panghli and Nate Willey both had a great weekend between the pipes.

Bantam Rep

The Murray GM bantam reps opened the new year with a hard-earned 3-1 win over Kamloops on Jan 7. The host Jr. Blazers picked up 38 minutes in penalties, including two game misconducts, to just 12 minutes for Merritt.

Atrayu Johnny notched the natural hat trick to take care of the Merritt scoring, with assists from Matthew Newman and Anthony Michel. Bryce Garcia picked up the win in net.

Midget Female

The Joco Transport midget females handed Chase a resounding 8-0 loss on Sunday (Jan. 8) at the Shulus arena.

Goal scorers for the Merritt side were Talyn Ferch and Madeleine Barnes, each with a hat trick, and Bianca Cavaliere with two. Assists went to Ferch, Jenna Kane (4) and Ivy Smith. Goaltender Emma Ferch picked up her second shutout of the season.

Midget Rec

The NVIT midget rec team was in tough on the weekend, losing 11-1 to Lillooet on home ice. The lone Merritt goal was scored by Levi Shuter, with an assist from Denny Thomas.