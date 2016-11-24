Sports shorts: Panthers push it in the pool

Merritt Secondary swimmers were in action on the weekend at the B.C. High School Championships in Kamloops.

Bianca Cavaliere finished 21st (34.24 seconds) in the 50-metre butterfly event, while her cousin, Jensen Cavaliere, ended up 19th (36.41) in the 50-metre backstroke competition.

Laura Lefebvre swam the 100-metre individual medley in one minute, 20.01 seconds for 22nd place.

The MSS mixed medley relay team placed 11th with a time of 2:19.10, and the mixed freestyle relay team finished up 14th (2:03.57).

Merritt’s Liam Warren (on the block) and Rahul Chabbra await their turn in a relay event.

Merritt figure skater Shaelynne Macaulay performed her provincial gold medal routine during the first intermission of Sunday afternoon’s Merritt Centennials game against the Surrey Eagles at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

Elementary schools in Merritt have been busy preparing for their annual volleyball tournament, which will be held this Friday at the Coquihalla Middle School gym from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

At a practice session on Nov. 16, Diamond Vale’s Cole Jackson receives the serve while teammates (left to right) Felicity Graham, Neveah Stephens and Kira Meldrum look on.

Merritt youth basketball sessions are all going strong at venues around the community.

Eight-year-old Austeyn Anderson dribbles the ball past the close check of Megan Voight, 10, at the Monday night session for Grades 4 and 5 students at the Coquihalla Middle School gym.