Star studded lineup coming to Merritt for Rockin’ River 2017

The lineup for next year’s Merritt Rockin’ River Music Festival is boasting some big names.

In addition to country music star Toby Keith headlining the event, the four-day country music festival will also feature country music legend Willie Nelson.

Nelson needs little introduction as he’s had an award winning career with hit songs such as “On The Road Again” and “Always On My Mind.”

“We’re thrilled to have such an amazing line up including legend Willie Nelson who will be gracing the Merritt stage for the first time ever,” said Rocking’ River president Kenny Hess in a press release.

More musical acts for the 2017 event were announced today (Nov. 25), which include great artists such as Kasey Musgraves, The Band Perry, Brett Kissel and The Washboard Union.

The Texas native and Nashville-based Kacey Musgraves had her first two albums, Same Trailer, Different Park from 2013 and Pageant Materials in 2015, debut at no. 1 on Billboards Top Country Albums Chart. She’s also won two Grammy Awards for Best Country Song and Best Country Album, as well as CMA Awards for New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

American country group The Band Perry, composed of siblings Kimberly, Reid and Neil Perry, won a Grammy in 2015 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

In Toby Keith’s impressive 20 year career he has charted 61 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including twenty number one hits and 21 additional top 10 hits.

But there’s also a lot of great Canadian content in this group as well.

Known for being the first country artist in 17 years to be awarded the JUNO Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award, Brett Kissel has proven that he is the king of country, stated the release. Kissel was named the Male Artist of the Year, voted Fan Favourite, and took home his third-straight Interactive Artist of the Year Award at the 2016 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards.

The Washboard Union have become one of the most exciting and talked about new bands on the Canadian country music scene, picking up the 2016 CCMA Rising Star and Roots Artists of the Year Awards in London, Ont. earlier this year.

The 2017 Merritt Rockin’ River Music Festival takes place Aug. 3 to 6.