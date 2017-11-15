Stats prove theft is on the rise in Merritt

The number of break-ins to vehicles and properties in the past four months compared has nearly doubled compared to the same time period last year.

In total police have compiled 69 files for break-ins and thefts from vehicles from July to October of 2017 compared to 40 between the same four month period last year.

October 2017 was a month littered with break-ins, and police want Merrittonians to keep the reporting coming.

“I would say the last two months we’ve seen quite a rash,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore, adding that wildfires in other parts of the province kept many Merritt RCMP officers busy.

This past October saw a major increase in breaks-and-enters.

Merritt RCMP responded to 24 break-ins and theft from vehicle reports last month compared to a mere seven in all of October of 2016.

“We’ve even recovered property that we haven’t been able to return to owners,” said Dunsmore, adding that people may not realize that items have been stolen which is why police recommend checking your storage lockers and sheds periodically.

Most of the break-ins last month seem to be minor in nature, with thieves targeting vehicles, motor homes, sheds and storage lockers, Dunsmore said.

“We want people to speak up,” she said, adding that if residents spot suspicious activity around their property they need to report it to police.

“Because of the rash in break-ins that we’ve had over [that] period of time, we want people to call in,” said Dunsmore. “We just need that break, [so] we can get more information, find the stolen property, find somebody in the act [and] get evidence that can convict somebody.”

Third quarter statistics from the Merritt RCMP show 18 files for break-ins or theft from a vehicle in July, up from just 10 files from July 2016. There were 10 theft from vehicle files alone this July.

In August, RCMP have files for 15 break-ins or thefts from vehicle, up by just a single file from August 2016. For September, police responded to 12 of those calls up from nine in 2016.