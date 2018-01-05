Stats show Merritt’s firefighters are busier than ever

Merritt’s firefighters were busier than ever in 2017, as the Merritt Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) responded to 796 emergency calls compared to 616 in 2016.

Both of those numbers represent a huge hike in calls compared to 2015, when the fire department only responded to 393 emergency call-outs. In 2016, the local fire department started using a new dispatch system which has firefighters attending more first responder calls when the BC Ambulance service is unable to attend or would be delayed in responding.

“The request for our services comes from the BC Ambulance Service – we are not self dispatched,” said Merritt’s fire chief Dave Tomkinson.

Stats from 2017 show that MFRD were called out 397 times as first responders, representing 49.87 per cent of all calls attended during the year. In 2016, firefighters attended 297 such calls, compared to only 25 first responder calls in 2015, before the department switched over to the new dispatch system.

Motor vehicle accidents outside of Merritt’s municipal boundaries represented another significant source of the MFRD workload this year. Firefighters were called out 148 times for an accident outside Merritt’s borders, representing 19.97 per cent of all calls.

“The city is remunerated by the province, per call, for response to motor vehicle incidents outside municipal boundaries,” explained Tomkinson. “Although we may have to perform first aid at a [motor vehicle incident], our main reason for response is either to control hazards (fire, fuel leaks, etc.) or to extricate victims from the wreckage using our hydraulic rescue tools, or technical rope rescue — bringing a patient up an embankment with ropes and basket stretcher.”

False alarms were up slightly compared with 2016 (67 calls, compared to 54 a year prior). But there was a bright spot among the stats: firefighters didn’t have to attend a single call for a dumpster fire this year, compared to five in 2016.